QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Patricia JoAnn Wardlow, 81, of Quincy, IL, passed away May 24 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Harvey Leroy Crabtree Jr., age 71, formerly of Quincy, IL died on May 22 in Infinity Hospice Care Las Vegas, NV. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Jeremy & Courtney Beck of Golden, IL...boy

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.