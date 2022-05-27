IDOT: travelers prepare for holiday weekend traffic

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As the cost of road travel continues to rise to historic highs, many are still looking to hit the roads this weekend for the official start of the summer season.

AAA estimates around 39 million people nationwide will take to the highways for the long weekend. This is over an 8% increase from 2021, but still lags behind pre-pandemic levels of travel from 2019.

This also comes as gas prices reach their highest level ever. AAA reports that national gas prices have broken records every day since May 10. All states have an average above four dollars. In Illinois, the statewide average on Friday $4.96 a gallon.

“Even with a significant increase in gas prices, we expect a large jump in holiday driving compared to the last few years,” INRIX Analytics Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue said.

To ease the expected levels of traffic, the Illinois Department of Transportation will open up construction areas where possible to provide a better flow of traffic. The areas will remain open from Friday, May 27, until Monday, May 30. Despite those openings, IDOT said travelers should still expect delays and slowed down traffic.

“When you’re in and near a work zone we just remind people to please slow down. There’s a lot of equipment there, men and women working in those work zones, you know that’s somebody’s mom, dad, brother, sister,” IDOT Public Information Officer Paul Wappel said. “Even thought it’s a holiday weekend, some of those work zones will be active.”

Several construction areas will remain restricted across the state. The areas that will remain closed can be found on the IDOT website. Only non-emergency construction areas will open up for the weekend.

The construction is a part of a six-year Rebuild Illinois infrastructure program, which plans to improve 3,500 miles of highway using billions in capital funds, gathered in part by the motor fuel tax. Illinois is in year two of the six year program.

Beyond opening up some construction zones, IDOT said there will be a stronger state police presence on the highways to make sure drivers are safe on the road, Wappel said.

Last year, IDOT reported 11 fatal crashes that resulted in 14 deaths over the Memorial Day weekend which officially runs from Friday, May 27, at 6 p.m. until midnight Monday, May 30. This year they want to bring that number down significantly.

“Our goal is zero fatalities,” Wappel said. “There’s going to be a lot of extra Illinois State Police, law enforcement out and about to the border, broader effort in looking for people that aren’t buckled up. And again, your seatbelt, buckle up. It’s your best defense against a crash and it’s the law.”

They ask drivers to buckle up, obey the speed limit and don’t drive distracted or under any impairments. If someone sees reckless driving while out on the road, they’re encouraged to call 9-1-1 and report that driver. They also advise paying attention to changing road conditions.

