JWCC holds public forum on search for new president

QUINCY (WGEM) -John Wood Community College held a public forum Thursday night to discuss filling the president position once the current president retires.

At the meeting, members of the community came to speak with Pauly Group president, Angela Provart, to discuss what they want from the new president.

Pauly Group is the search firm out of Springfield, Illinois, that John Wood hired to help fill the president position in January.

Provart explained what community members came to talk about at the forum.

“We have some external community members coming to talk with me about what they’re looking for in their next president, so um, characteristics that they think might be important, challenges that they think this president might face,” Provart said.

Provart said the next step is to put together a profile for the position and to start the recruiting process by the end of July.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.