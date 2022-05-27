LaHood makes stop in Quincy, shares views on airport, redistricting

QUINCY (WGEM) - U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Peoria) made stops in Quincy Thursday, including at a charity fundraiser tonight.

LaHood touted his support for the region during his time in Congress, including Quincy Regional Airport. He said it’s only a matter of time before a new carrier will replace Cape Air as the essential air service provider at the airport.

LaHood also spoke about redistricting and what it means to him, knowing that the region he represents will change.

The Peoria Republican has represented this district in Congress for nearly seven years. However, starting with the next Congress, he would represent a district that will extend north and include Peoria, Bloomington, Dixon, Rockford and Galena.

“It’s bittersweet because we’ve built up so many good partnerships here and relationships, and have worked on a lot of different projects,” LaHood said. “Whether it was the airport, working with the (Blessing) hospital and QMG and John Wood (Community College) and a lot of different things. Agribusiness have been very important to the work we’ve been involved with. So it’s tough to no longer have Quincy and Adams County, but as long as I stay in Congress, you’ll always have a friend in me as it relates to Quincy and Adams County.”

As he has visited the district, he said gas and grocery prices have been the biggest issues facing his constituents.

“This is not what people expected,” LaHood said. “There is a lot of anxiety. There is a lot of stress with family budgets.”

LaHood said the Biden Administration’s energy policies, in conjunction with global political events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have led to the price spikes.

“What I’ve argued is, to bring down inflation, we need energy independence,” he said.

LaHood also touched on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. He called the killings an “unbelievably tragic act” and “evil.”

A former federal prosecutor, he called for stronger enforcement of current gun laws.

“If you’re a convicted felon, you shouldn’t have a weapon,” LaHood said. “If you have issues with mental illness, you shouldn’t be able to get a weapon. If you’ve been convicted of domestic battery, you shouldn’t possess a weapon. Those are laws on the books right now, and we need to enforce those.”

He called for improvements to school safety and said he has been supportive of more money to pay for mental and behavioral health services.

“That has to be a part of it,” LaHood said. “I’m open-minded on what my colleagues want to come up with on different ideas.”

In March, LaHood voted against a universal background check measure that ultimately passed in the U.S. House but has stalled in the Senate.

“Like everything, I want to read the legislation, see how it affects,” he said. “What I would say is, I think this has to be a multi-faceted, many components to this. Where’s the mental health and the behavioral health? What are we doing on school safety? What are we doing on enforcing the current laws? Are we hiring any more prosecutors?”

He would need to see evidence about how so-called “red flag” laws or background checks would have prevented the shooter in Texas from getting a weapon before supporting those measures. But he reiterated that he is “open-minded.”

LaHood also threw his support behind Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville), who is facing fellow incumbent Rep. Mary Miller (R-Oakland) in the GOP primary in the new 15th District, which will include this part of Illinois.

“I’m supporting Congressman Rodney Davis,” LaHood said. “I’ve known Rodney for seven-plus years that I’ve been in Congress. Our districts are next to each other. I’ve seen how he works with rural America, small cities, on the Agriculture Committee and the Transportation Committee. I’m supporting Rodney, and I think he would be a great replacement.”

Miller has drawn the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, but that hasn’t swayed his support of Davis. LaHood said both he and Davis were co-chairs of Trump’s re-election campaign in Illinois in 2020.

