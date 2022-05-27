Mary Miller campaigns in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Congresswoman Mary Miller stopped in the Tri-States on Friday, touring John Wood Community College’s Workforce Development Center in Quincy.

The freshman Congresswoman is facing a primary challenge from five-term congressman Rodney Davis in the newly-drawn 15th Congressional District.

She says her campaign is going well and she has been talking with voters about a number of issues, including soaring inflation and record gas prices.

“I think people are afraid that our country is being systematically dismantled and we need energy independence,” Miller said. “It affects everything.”

She said more needs to be done to fill the jobs that are open across the region.

“Our farm implement dealers desperately need mechanics, nursing homes, restaurants, they’re wringing their hands, lamenting they can’t get workers,” Miller said. “The government is motivating people not to work and now if it costs so much to go to work, people are going to stay home.”

The Illinois primary is set for June 28. Early voting is already underway.

