Missouri law enforcement urging Memorial Day travel caution

By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said if you are planning to hit the road for the long weekend, safety needs to be top of mind.

More Americans are expected to travel this year as AAA estimates more than 39 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles over the weekend.

MSHP Corporal Justin Dunn said troopers are participating in Operation CARE which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort.

Dunn said with more people on the roads, its important drivers are aware of their surroundings.

“Be patient as well as be prepared for those road conditions or road working areas that there maybe they may come in contact with,” he said. “So if there is roadwork that’s being done, possibly workers present, possibly not workers present, be prepared for a speed reduction within those areas, lane reduction in those areas with narrower lanes.”

Dunn said he recommends drivers check out the condition of their vehicle before leaving, including tire pressure and fluids. He said if your car breaks down, you can call STAR-55 for help.

