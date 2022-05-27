Advertisement

More snags for Quincy barge dock upgrades

construction on Quincy barge dock at a stand still
construction on Quincy barge dock at a stand still
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Upgrades and updates are once again at a stand still for the Quincy barge dock.

An original budget of $1.3 million dollars was set to raise the dock two years ago.

Quincy Engineering Director Jeffery Conte says the need for greater maintenance has been identified and takes top priority.

Due to the repairs required and the spike in material prices, the project is now estimated to cost between $2 million and $3 million.

“If we can’t get the full project done, for the amount we have available, we’ll either look for additional funding or we will just cut the scope of the project and not get everything done in one project,” Conte said.

Bids for the project open on June 8 but are expected to be pushed back again. No construction timelines can be set until bids are final.

