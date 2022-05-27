Advertisement

Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness

“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UVALDE, Texas (Televisa) – The mother of the 18-year-old gunman who carried out a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Texas is asking for forgiveness.

Police say Salvador Ramos stormed into the school, killing 19 students and two teachers.

“I have no words, I have no words to say, I don’t know what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don’t judge him,” Ramos’ mother, Adriana Martínez said. “I only want the innocent children who died, to forgive me.”

A reporter asked his mother, “What do you tell their families?”

“Forgive me, forgive me, my son. I know he has his reason,” she continued.

“What reasons could he have had?” a reporter questioned.

“I have no words, I don’t know,” Martinez said.

Authorities say Ramos first shot his grandmother at her home before going to the school. She is alive and is being treated at a hospital.

Ramos was eventually shot and killed by officers.

