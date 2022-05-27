Advertisement

New Berrian Park basketball court opens

Berrian Park Quincy basketball court
Berrian Park Quincy basketball court(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy has a brand new basketball court which will host its first-ever tournament this weekend.

Friday, the Quincy Park District held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new court at Berrian Park.

Quincy resident Kasey Schuster led the construction as he said he wanted to fix the old court that flooded easily.

Schuster said he’s excited that there will be events coming to the court.

“I always said the real work begins once the court’s done and we are able to do tournaments and get the community together, hopefully events down the road. So that’s always been the idea,” Schuster said.

He said he wanted to give back to the community he grew up in.

“I grew up in this neighborhood and I grew up playing in this court down here and I love Quincy. I think there’s great things that are coming to Quincy and I think this is just one step in that direction,” Schuster said.

Schuster said the court was built by volunteers and cost around $40,000 dollars in materials.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott F. Burow
Missouri juvenile officer from Hannibal indicted on child sex trafficking charge
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
used car prices going down
Dealers: some used car prices going down
Casey Alexander Young
Keokuk man arrested following April bank robbery
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Quincy’s Illinois Veterans Home holds In-Person Memorial Day Service
Quincy’s Illinois Veterans’ Home holds Memorial Day service
430 S. 7th Street.
No charges to be filed against boy police say started Quincy fire
Congressman Mary Miller talks to John Wood Community College president Mike Elbe during a...
Mary Miller campaigns in Quincy
Stefan K. Crider III
Quincy man sentenced for 2020 shooting