New Berrian Park basketball court opens

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy has a brand new basketball court which will host its first-ever tournament this weekend.

Friday, the Quincy Park District held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new court at Berrian Park.

Quincy resident Kasey Schuster led the construction as he said he wanted to fix the old court that flooded easily.

Schuster said he’s excited that there will be events coming to the court.

“I always said the real work begins once the court’s done and we are able to do tournaments and get the community together, hopefully events down the road. So that’s always been the idea,” Schuster said.

He said he wanted to give back to the community he grew up in.

“I grew up in this neighborhood and I grew up playing in this court down here and I love Quincy. I think there’s great things that are coming to Quincy and I think this is just one step in that direction,” Schuster said.

Schuster said the court was built by volunteers and cost around $40,000 dollars in materials.

