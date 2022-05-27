New Hannibal crisis center holds open house

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There is a new way for people in crisis to access help.

Twain Behavioral Health held a ribbon cutting and open house at their new crisis stabilization unit Friday.

Located at 146 Communication Drive, officials said it can house up to four people and give them immediate access to help for up to 24 hours as nurses and staff on site can connect clients with specialized care, medication and psychiatric help.

They said they want to make sure help is available as close to home as possible.

“That is our goal across our services is to provide least restrictive environment, provide wrap around services in times of crisis and try our upmost best to avoid having someone go into the hospital and have some of those high costs of care,” Behavioral Health Operations Vice President Angela Careway said.

She said those in need of help can visit their location at 146 Communication Drive. They also operate a 24-hour crisis hotline which can be reached at 800-356-5395.

