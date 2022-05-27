Advertisement

No charges to be filed against boy police say started Quincy fire

430 S. 7th Street.
430 S. 7th Street.(WGEM)
By Jim Roberts
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Adam County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said Friday no charges will be filed against a boy who police say was responsible for a fire on May 18 at 430 S. Seventh St.

Police said an investigation determined the fire to be incendiary in nature and pointed to the boy, who lived in the area.

Police said they interviewed the boy and released him to the custody of his mother.

Farha would not comment on what prompted his decision not to file charges against the boy.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the house to the west of the building was damaged by falling bricks. The family living there was displaced and was helped by the Red Cross, according to Chief Bernard Vahlkamp.

