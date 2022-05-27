Advertisement

Oakwood Elementary School students learn to plant trees

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Students at Oakwood Elementary School in Hannibal spent the day Thursday planting trees outside their school.

A forester from the Missouri Department of Conservation taught them how to plant and care for trees.

He taught them how trees benefit human health, including how they give us oxygen and provide shade.

Library Clerk Julie Downing said it gave many students the opportunity to try something new.

“A lot of these kids will never have the opportunity to plant their own tree. Some of them garden, but gardening is a lot different from a tree. So this gives them the opportunity they may not have had to give a little bit back and see what it’s actually like to plant a tree,” Downing said.

The tree planting was part of Downing’s efforts to teach students about different holidays around the world, specifically one in New Zealand that celebrates connecting with nature.

