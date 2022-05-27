Advertisement

Quincy City Hall to close in observance of Memorial Day

Quincy City Hall
Quincy City Hall(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Hall will be closed on Monday in observation of the Memorial Day holiday, according to city officials.

They will reopen on Tuesday for regular business hours.

The Quincy City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Central services will be closed on Memorial Day, however, garbage, recycling, and yard waste will still be picked up.

Quincy Transit Lines will operate Monday on the Holiday/Weekend Schedule.

