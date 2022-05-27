Quincy man sentenced for 2020 shooting

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man was sentenced Friday to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a shooting in 2020, according to court documents.

Court records state Stefan K. Crider III plead guilty to one count of attempted aggravated discharge of a firearm. A count of attempted murder and one count of committed aggravated discharge of a firearm were dropped under a plea deal.

Crider will get credit for 660 days served.

Then Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar reported that Crider and Donte Clausell, also of Quincy, were taken into custody on August 7, 2020 following a month-long investigation of a shooting that occurred in early July 2020 on Highway 57 in rural Adams County.

VonderHaar stated both subjects were charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the arrest by the United States Marshals-Violent Fugitive Task Force, and the Quincy Police Department Street Crimes Unit.

