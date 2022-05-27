Advertisement

Quincy man sentenced for 2020 shooting

Stefan K. Crider III
Stefan K. Crider III(Adams County Sheriffs Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man was sentenced Friday to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a shooting in 2020, according to court documents.

Court records state Stefan K. Crider III plead guilty to one count of attempted aggravated discharge of a firearm. A count of attempted murder and one count of committed aggravated discharge of a firearm were dropped under a plea deal.

Crider will get credit for 660 days served.

Then Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar reported that Crider and Donte Clausell, also of Quincy, were taken into custody on August 7, 2020 following a month-long investigation of a shooting that occurred in early July 2020 on Highway 57 in rural Adams County.

VonderHaar stated both subjects were charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the arrest by the United States Marshals-Violent Fugitive Task Force, and the Quincy Police Department Street Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott F. Burow
Missouri juvenile officer from Hannibal indicted on child sex trafficking charge
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
used car prices going down
Dealers: some used car prices going down
Casey Alexander Young
Keokuk man arrested following April bank robbery
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Congressman Mary Miller talks to John Wood Community College president Mike Elbe during a...
Mary Miller campaigns in Quincy
Mark Twain Behavioral Health officials celebrated the opening their new crisis stabilization...
New Hannibal crisis center holds open house
road work sign
IDOT: travelers prepare for holiday weekend traffic
The COVID-19 community transition map for Illinois as of May 27, 2022.
COVID-19 spreading quickly across 45 Illinois counties