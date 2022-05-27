Quincy’s Illinois Veterans’ Home holds Memorial Day service

QUINCY (WGEM) - America’s War Dead were honored at the Illinois Veterans Home on Friday morning. Veterans and community members gathered to honor those who lost their lives while serving our country.

It was the first fully in-person Memorial Day event the Veterans Home has held since the start of the pandemic.

Veteran spouse Louise Seaver lives at the Veterans Home and attended the event.

“I think it is wonderful, since we haven’t been able to have one for at least two years because of the pandemic, that we can all get together because that’s what we need to do,” Seaver said.

The ceremony included a rifle salute and taps from the American legion Post #37, a band playing patriotic music and a speech from keynote speaker Roger Schwengel.

Schwengel served 14 years with the Army Reserves and six years with the Air National Guard at the 183rd fighter wing in Springfield, Illinois.

His speech highlighted the importance of honoring Memorial day, while talking about his experience playing taps and planting flags at veteran graves as a young boy.

“Years ago, I played the drum when we put flags out at Hebron Cemetery. I was ten years old. And they had me play the drum as we were marching through Hebron Cemetery out by Camp Point, and then we placed flags in the ground as we marched along,” Schwengel said.

Schwengel said around 100 volunteers planted 8,150 flags at Sunset Cemetery to honor those who died while serving.

U.S. Navy Veteran Jeffrey Carnahan said Memorial Day has a strong significance for him.

“I have a lot of vet friends that I have lost. I really paid a lot of price... during the Vietnam era,” Carahan said.

Carnahan said the service was an honor to attend.

“It’s a great honor, and I’m glad I served my country and what I did at that time,” Carahan said.

