Tri-State Memorial Day services return

QUINCY (WGEM) - Memorial Day services make an in-person return to the Tri-States over the holiday weekend after being postponed for the past two years due to COVID.

If you are looking for a service to attend, here is a list of the local events going on in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa:

Quincy Veterans Home Memorial Day service on May 27 at 10:30 a.m.

The Golden American Legion Post 801 at the Veterans Memorial on May 29 at 11 a.m. in Golden, IL.

Macomb Flags of Love in Chandler Park on May 30 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Macomb, IL.

The Charlotte Goldinger Memorial Day Ride at the James E Cary Cancer Center in Hannibal, MO. on May 30 at 7 a.m.

The Mark Twain Lake Memorial Day Weekend at the Mark Twain Lake Jellystone Park in Monroe City on starting on May 27 at 7 a.m. until May 30 at 1 p.m.

The Hannibal Memorial Day service held at the Grandview Cemetery on May 30 at 8:30 a.m.

Quincy Memorial Day Mass held at Calvary Cemetery on May 30 at 9 a.m.

Ursa Memorial Day Service held at the New Province Cemetery at the Old Stone Church on May 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Camp Point Memorial Day Service by the VFW Post 5410 in Bailey Park at 9:30 a.m. on May 30.

Nauvoo Memorial Day Community Picnic at Nauvoo City Park on May 30 at 11 a.m.

Paloma Memorial Day Service at Paloma Park on May 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Keokuk Memorial Day Service at the Keokuk National Cemetery in Iowa on May 30 at 12 p.m.

Memorial Day Concert at Madison Park in Quincy on May 30 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.