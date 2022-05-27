Warmer and Drier This Weekend

After a few days of unsettled weather, the pattern will become much warmer and drier through the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure is moving East just to the South of the Tri-States. As this area of high pressure moves East, winds will kick in out of the South/Southwest through the weekend. This will lead to warm air advection Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s high temperatures will rise to around seasonable levels for this time of year. Sunday through Tuesday, those high temperatures will climb even higher, and some areas could approach the 90 degree mark. This pattern will be accompanied by partly cloudy skies, while storm chances increase by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.