WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 26) Brown County Keeps Their State Title Hopes Alive On The IHSA Baseball Diamond And QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Focused On Beating Normal U-High At The State Tourney Semi-Finals QU Hawks Set To Face Illinois-Springfield At Midwest Super-Regional On Friday At 1:00 PM

Brown County Hornets Put "The Big Sting" On Lewistown On Thursday