Despite rising gas prices, Twain on Main sees influx of attendees

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Twain on Main, the tourism season kick-off in Hannibal, had a steady crowd of visitors coming into town on Saturday.

Pamela Kite and Robin Stocktall are two sisters who drove two hours from Colombia and Keytesville Missouri to Hannibal to enjoy Twain on Main festivities .

“Used to do travelling and stuff and would come through here,” Kite said. “But never really stopped to enjoy the adventures.”

The two sisters planned ahead to carpool with family to save money on gas.

“I filled up on the way home Wednesday or Thursday so I could get the cheap prices,” Stocktall said.

Corinne Boyer and her colleagues set up their lemonade business as one of the vendors and travelled all the way from Saint Louis to do so. She said the drive up cost $70.00 to fill up on gas and the way back will require another fill up.

“The gas prices are definitely high,” Boyer said. “But hopefully today, with this weather, we will be making more profits which will outweigh those costs.

Annie Rose Boutique Owner Dawn Long said while initially afraid gas prices would affect turnout this year, she was surprised to see opposite results from her expectations.

“It’s just starting and it seems to be busy already,” Long said. “Even getting here early the place was packed and you couldn’t find a place to park.”

Long said if gas prices continue to rise, people may not travel as much.

“I think if it continues to rise, that might hold people in their travels,” Long said.

If you missed the Twain on Main festivities today it’s not too late. It will continue tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in downtown Hannibal.

