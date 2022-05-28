Advertisement

Hannibal Aquatic Center opens for season

Hannibal Aquatic Center opens
Hannibal Aquatic Center opens(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 28, 2022
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Aquatic Center opened Saturday afternoon for the season.

The award-winning pool received outstanding recognition from the American Red Cross this year for lifeguard safety.

The pool will be open daily from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Swim lessons, pool parties, boat races and many more activities are planned throughout the summer.

“We’ve had a really good crowd here today,” said Hannibal Aquatic Center’s Pool Director Jenna McDonald. “And I think the weather has played a big part in that. Everyone’s excited to get summer rolling and so are we. We’re trying to have a fun, safe summer here, so come out and visit us!”

Students going into fourth grade through high school can celebrate honor roll day at the pool by bringing a report card that shows a B average on May 29 for free entry.

For more information about the Hannibal Aquatic Center click here.

