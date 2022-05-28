QND Girls Soccer Clinch State Championship Birth

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders (22-3-3) defeated Normal U-High (16-10) 1-0 on the soccer pitch this evening in the Class 1A IHSA Girls Soccer State Semi-Final.

The Lady Raiders came into the matchup riding high with momentum after two thrilling victories in the Sectional Championship and the Super-Sectional. Tonight’s game featured many of the same key players in past victories. Lia Quintero was active on both sides of the ball before being injured, and the entire defense played hard throughout the whole 80 minutes.

It was a back and forth battle all game long, and the big difference maker came in the first half when Sophie Gramke found the back of the net in transition to make the score 1-0. The score would stay the same the rest of the way, and the Lady Raiders would punch their ticket to the State Championship game

The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders will compete tomorrow at 5PM at North Central College for the State Title game.

