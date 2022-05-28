Seniors at Quincy High School walk across the stage to their futures

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy High School graduates turned their tassels Friday night at Flinn stadium in Quincy.

Graduate Gage Reed said COVID-19 affected half of his high school career during which he said he had to complete many course online, and alone.

He said he is glad to be with his entire graduating class to celebrate how much they’ve overcome and where the future will take them.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. I’ve been working really hard ever since pretty much I was born and it’s just really nice to finally be able to get some of that off of my chest,” Reed said.

He said he plans to stay local and attend john wood community college for computer design.

