Advertisement

Seniors at Quincy High School walk across the stage to their futures

By Charity Bell
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy High School graduates turned their tassels Friday night at Flinn stadium in Quincy.

Graduate Gage Reed said COVID-19 affected half of his high school career during which he said he had to complete many course online, and alone.

He said he is glad to be with his entire graduating class to celebrate how much they’ve overcome and where the future will take them.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. I’ve been working really hard ever since pretty much I was born and it’s just really nice to finally be able to get some of that off of my chest,” Reed said.

He said he plans to stay local and attend john wood community college for computer design.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott F. Burow
Missouri juvenile officer from Hannibal indicted on child sex trafficking charge
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
used car prices going down
Dealers: some used car prices going down
430 S. 7th Street.
No charges to be filed against boy police say started Quincy fire
Casey Alexander Young
Keokuk man arrested following April bank robbery

Latest News

High gas prices have families staying close to home for Memorial Day weekend
High gas prices have families staying close to home for Memorial Day weekend
High gas prices getting in the way of Memorial Weekend getaways for Tri-State residents
High gas prices getting in the way of Memorial Weekend getaways for Tri-State residents
Seniors at Quincy High School graduated on Friday night.
Quincy High School graduation
More mental health resources available in Hannibal
More mental health resources available in Hannibal