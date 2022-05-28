WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (May 27) QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Ready To Hit The Pitch At The IHSA State Semifinals Tonight And The QU Hawks Baseball Team Rolls Past UI-Springfield At The NCAA Division II Midwest Super-Regional

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The countdown is on for Quincy Notre Dame Girls Soccer team. The (21-3-3) Lady Raiders now sit just one win away from earning a birth in the Class 1A State Championship game. If QND gets past the (16-9) Lady Pioneers of Normal U-High this evening, the “Blue and Gold” will punch there ticket to Saturday’s title tilt. The journey to reach that point, won’t be an easy task as the Lady Raiders already understand all to well. Last year, Quincy Notre Dame finished fourth in the state and in 2022, Mark Longo’s squad wants to change that storyline in a big way. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with Lady Raiders forward Lia Quintero for a little insight on facing the Lady Pioneers in the biggest game of their season to date. We’ll have an update and a scouting report from WGEM’s Brendan Reidy from Naperville, Illinois.

On the college baseball post-season diamond, the Hawks of Quincy University returned to action in Springfield, Illinois earlier today. That’s where QU faced the Prairie Stars of UI-Springfield at the NCAA Division II Midwest Super-Regional. The first game of the three game series is a big one for the Great Lakes Valley Conference rivals with the second game of the series set for Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The Hawks were scheduled to send All-GLVC performer Spencer Walker to the hill today to face UIS on their home turf. The talented righthander answered the call and responded with a solid 7 inning performance against the reining Great Lakes Conference Champions. We’ll have game highlights from Springfield...

