WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 27) “Sports Extra” QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Punches Their Ticket To The Class 1A State Championship Game On And Quincy Sprinter Jettason Rose Headed To The 100/200 Meter State Final In Charleston

QND Soccer Standout Lia Quintero’s Status For State Title Game On Saturday Still Unknown Due To Injury
Lia Quintero And The QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Ready For Normal U-High
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, May 27, 2022

IHSA Girls Soccer

Class 1A State Semifinals

North Central College

Naperville, Illinois

QND Lady Raiders 1

Normal U-High 0

QND: (JR) Sophie Gramke Scores game-Winning Goal In The 1st Half

Quincy Notre Dame Will Face Richmond Burton In Class 1A State Championship Game On Saturday

(State Title Game Set To Start At 5:00 PM)

IHSAA Baseball

Keokuk 0

Central Dewitt 5

IGHSAU Softball

Danville 1

Holy Trinity Catholic 9

HTC: (WP) Mary Hellige: ( 9K / 4 RBI )

Central Lee 10

New London 0

CLHS: Shanna Buford (2 Run-HR)

College Baseball

NCAA Division II Midwest Super-Regional

Game 1

Quincy University 20

University Of Illinois-Springfield 6

QU: Lance Logsdon ( 5-Fot-7 / 2HR / 8 RBI / 5R / 36 Career Homers-New QU All-Time Career Leader)

QU: (WP) Spencer Walker ( 7 IP / 6 K / 9 H / 5 ER / 2 BB )

QU: Hawks Had 19 Hits vs. UIS In Game 1

Game 2 Set For Saturday In Springfield (First Pitch: 11: 00 AM)

