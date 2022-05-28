WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 27) “Sports Extra” QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Punches Their Ticket To The Class 1A State Championship Game On And Quincy Sprinter Jettason Rose Headed To The 100/200 Meter State Final In Charleston
QND Soccer Standout Lia Quintero’s Status For State Title Game On Saturday Still Unknown Due To Injury
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, May 27, 2022
IHSA Girls Soccer
Class 1A State Semifinals
North Central College
Naperville, Illinois
QND Lady Raiders 1
Normal U-High 0
QND: (JR) Sophie Gramke Scores game-Winning Goal In The 1st Half
Quincy Notre Dame Will Face Richmond Burton In Class 1A State Championship Game On Saturday
(State Title Game Set To Start At 5:00 PM)
IHSAA Baseball
Keokuk 0
Central Dewitt 5
IGHSAU Softball
Danville 1
Holy Trinity Catholic 9
HTC: (WP) Mary Hellige: ( 9K / 4 RBI )
Central Lee 10
New London 0
CLHS: Shanna Buford (2 Run-HR)
College Baseball
NCAA Division II Midwest Super-Regional
Game 1
Quincy University 20
University Of Illinois-Springfield 6
QU: Lance Logsdon ( 5-Fot-7 / 2HR / 8 RBI / 5R / 36 Career Homers-New QU All-Time Career Leader)
QU: (WP) Spencer Walker ( 7 IP / 6 K / 9 H / 5 ER / 2 BB )
QU: Hawks Had 19 Hits vs. UIS In Game 1
Game 2 Set For Saturday In Springfield (First Pitch: 11: 00 AM)
