Golden Memorial service honors war hero

Veterans Memorial service
Veterans Memorial service(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GOLDEN, Ill. (WGEM) - Veterans don’t want the public to forget what Memorial Day is really about, which is why the American Legion Post 801 held a special ceremony on Sunday morning at Veterans’ Memorial in Golden, Illinois.

The ceremony was in memory of fallen hero Roger Leenerts who passed away seven years ago from ALS, a disease which affects motor neurons and something veterans say commonly affects those who served in the military.

American Legion Post 801 said they do this memorial each year for a fallen hero.

“(We must) honor our veterans,” said Commander Jerry Juilfs. “I’m very proud to be one.”

Juilfs said there will be another ceremony held on Monday at Camp Point’s cemetery at 9:30 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.

