Local bar helps raise money for Quincy Public Library

QUINCY (WGEM) - One local bar teamed up with the Quincy Public Library to help provide some weekend fun for a good cause.

Port’s Place and the library held their first Books and Bags event right outside the library which featured vendors, food, music, activities for kids sponsored by the Quincy Children’s Museum, and a cornhole tournament.

Port’s Place Co-Owner Caylin Haxel helped organize the event along with her husband and the staff of Port’s Place and the library.

Haxel said the money raised from the event will go towards the library’s mobile library project, which they hope to roll out in 2023.

She said she was excited to help their neighbors out.

“We planned and organized the event to help raise money for the library because obviously, we’re neighbors, so we want to have a great relationship with them and we love everything that they do for the community. We think the library is fantastic so what better way to use this space then to raise money for them and bring people out for Memorial Day weekend,” said Haxel.

She said months of planning went into the event, and she was thrilled to see everyone having a good time.

Library officials were also excited for the event, including executive director Kathleen Helsabeck.

“We are so grateful for Port's Place to partner with the library,” said Helsabeck.

She said the mobile library project has long been a goal that the library has been working toward.

“It’s been about 20 years since we had one. We used to have a bookmobile with books, but now we’ll have a mobile library with books, wifi, laptops and ipads,” said Helsabeck.

She said the mobile library would be brought out to different neighborhoods, schools and events to help connect more people across the community to the library without the need to travel there.

For those that missed out on the fun Saturday, the cornhole tournament continues in the library parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

Sign ups will begin at 1 p.m., with competition set to begin around 2 p.m.

According to Haxel, the competition will be a blind draw, so people will randomly be drawn to compete together for a chance to win.

