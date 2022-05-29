QND Girls Soccer Clinch 6th State Title

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders defeated Richmond Burton 1-0 to take home the Class 1A IHSA State Championship!

The Lady Raiders came into the matchup after taking down Normal U-High 1-0. However, QND was without star midfielder Lia Quintero who was injured in the second half of the State Semi-Final.

The Championship game was an all out effort from both squads. It was scoreless through the first half thanks to a great defensive effort by both teams. In the second half, both teams had their opportunities, but it wasn’t until the two minute mark where QND Junior, Avery Keck, kicked the game winning goal to clinch the Lady Raiders Sixth State Title.

