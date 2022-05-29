QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Set To Celebrate IHSA Class 1A State Championship On Sunday In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s time for another “Grand Celebration” In “The Gem City!”

Quincy Notre Dame is planning a celebration on Sunday as the Lady Raiders Soccer Team returns to Quincy from Naperville, Illinois where they captured the 6th State Championship in program history on Saturday. The “Blue and Gold” beat the Lady Rockets of Richmond Burton 1-0 at North Central College to lock up the 2022 state crown after finishing 4th in the state last season. Junior forward Avery Keck scored the game winning goal in the second half for the Lady Raiders with under 3 minutes left to play in the game.

The state championship winning team will arrive in Quincy at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Ten minutes later the squad will gather at the old K-Mart parking lot on Broadway. That’s where QND players and coaches will gather for a photo session at 2:00 p.m. before the start of the traditional “Fire Truck Championship Celebration.” The QND Lady Raider Soccer Team will leave on a retired firetruck with a fire truck escort for a victory parade. The parade route will run west on Broadway to 8th Street, south to Maine Street, east on Maine to 12th street, south on 12th Street to Jackson, then west on Jackson to the QND campus. The (23-3-3) state title winning team will be recognized at “The Pit” as well after the parade for their outstanding season on the IHSA soccer pitch. Festivities at 10th & Jackson are slated to get started at 2:30 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to WGEM Sports At Ten for player interviews with the state champs as well as insight from longtime head coach Mark Longo.

