Storms Threaten After Memorial Day

Warm and breezy conditions continued throughout the day on Sunday with high temps in the upper 80′s and winds gusting 30 to 35mph. These warm and breezy conditions will continue through the overnight hours, and into Memorial Day Monday as well. High temperatures will once again climb into the upper 80′s to near 90 with partly cloudy skies.

Meteor Shower Possible Monday Night

Monday evening will also feature partly cloudy skies along with temperatures dropping to around 70 degrees. These conditions should allow for a decent chance to view the Tau Herculids meteor shower Monday night. The meteor shower stems from debris of a dying comet, and the chance of seeing the meteors is very conditional depending on the speed of the debris and the path Earth takes through that debris cloud.

If the conditions are just right, there could be thousands of meteors streaming across the night sky per hour, with a peak around 12AM-1AM Monday night into Tuesday. However, if the comet debris is slightly too slow or Earth just misses the debris cloud, it could lead to a dud of a show with just regular overnight conditions.

Tuesday Strong Storm Threat

Heading into the day on Tuesday, the day will start off warm and windy once more, but a strong cold front will move through Tuesday afternoon which could lead to the development of strong to severe storms. There is currently a level 2 of 5 risk for most of the Tri-States, with a small sliver of the western counties having a level 3 of 5 risk. Hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a flood watch along the Mississippi River near the northern portion of Lee and Hancock Counties. The river is expected to get close to minor flood stage by midweek, but should quickly drop back below flood stage afterwards.

Minor flooding may briefly occur along the Mississippi River closer to Burlington, Iowa. (WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.