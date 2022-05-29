Wakonda State Park stays busy over Memorial Day weekend

LAGRANGE, Mo. (WGEM) - Hundreds of campers stayed at Wakonda State Park over Memorial Day weekend with the campsite and beach area opening up.

Wakonda Park Specialist Rich Nelson said despite fuel prices being on the rise, the campsite was fully booked over the weekend.

“That’s 98 campsites completely full,” Nelson said. “The swimming beach had around 60 people at the most, so it was extremely busy also.”

Nelson said since the start of the pandemic, camp reservations have boomed. And Memorial Day being one of the busiest weekends of the year, this year was no exception. He said people now have to make a reservation a year in advance to make a weekend holiday booking and even though gas prices have risen, people likely didn’t want to give something like that up.

“I don’t expect this (camping) trend to die down any time soon,” Nelson said. “Because, people that normally didn’t do that have started it and found out how great it is.”

Martin Vaughn hauled his camper all the way from Gerald, Missouri this weekend to camp at Wakonda. He said he’s a seasoned camper and said like usual, Memorial Day weekend had the campsite booked solid.

“You don’t see as many people from over 500 miles away as you did before the fuel prices started going up,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said his tank empties in almost half the amount of time hauling his camper around. He says diesel cost him about $5.19 to fill up, whereas a year ago, it was three dollars or less.

“You go back to when we first got the camper and diesel was about 10 to 15 cents cheaper than gas,” Vaughn said. “And now, it’s about 10 to 20 cents a gallon more higher than gas.”

Nelson said since camping still remains popular, it’s important to plan your camping trips well in advance, especially during weekend holidays like Memorial Day.

Vaughn said he booked this spot at Wakonda a full year in advance.

There are still some weekend spots available and weekdays, of course, are easier to get.

