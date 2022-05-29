Warm and Windy

A ridge of high pressure moving across the East and a trough of low pressure over the central plains are setting up a battle ground right overtop of the Tri-States. While this meteorological battle will not result in any precipitation until midweek, there will be increasing windy conditions throughout the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend.

Southerly winds will pick up through the day Sunday, allowing warm air and increasing humidity to move into the region. High temperatures Sunday will climb into the upper 80′s, with 90 degrees not impossible in a few locations. Winds will be gusty at times, with wind gusts over 30 to 35mph likely, especially during the afternoon hours.

The breeze will stick around into Memorial Day Monday, with high temperatures remaining in the upper 80′s and overnight lows near 70 degrees. The pattern will begin to change though midweek, especially Tuesday evening and Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. This front will bring the potential for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong Tuesday night. Exact details will be ironed out in the coming days as the system gets closer.

