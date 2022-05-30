Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries May 29, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Greg Harley

Nick Allen

David Morton

Ally Colrel

Layla Dallefeld

Jesse Grawe

Andrew Johnson

Sandy Conover

Brooke Vevertloh

Margie Eaton

Taylor Stotts

Dena Wilson

Norma Schuster

Imogene Battles

Nora Lexi Bowen

Sue Straley

Roxanne Giovannie

Stephanie Deweese

Joye Dell Uhland

Donna Link

Missy Phillips

Rick Williams Sr.

Pam Bishop

Kaleb Blaesing

Gail Tasco

Sheldon Tasco

Jeff Duesterhaus

Mason Tharp

Ted Tenk

Joy Patrick

Lori Chancy

Kathy Ashcraft

Chris Veihl

Dameir Keeler

Liam Murphy

Darrell Neill

ANNIVERSARIES

Ryan & Nicky Mast

