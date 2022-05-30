Brown County heads to state for baseball

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Brown County baseball team is heading to State after taking down Carrollton 4-3 in the Super Sectional.

The Hornets jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to some big hits, but Carrollton stormed back in the bottom of the fifth with a 3-run home run to cut the lead to just one.

The game went down to the wire, but in the end, Brown County clinches a State Tournament birth.

