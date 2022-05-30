Advertisement

Cardinals play the Padres in first of 3-game series

The St. Louis Cardinals begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.(KFVS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
San Diego Padres (30-17, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (26-21, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Cardinals: Packy Naughton (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Padres -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

St. Louis is 26-21 overall and 13-11 at home. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fifth in the NL.

San Diego has a 30-17 record overall and a 17-7 record in road games. The Padres have gone 16-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .352 batting average, and has 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 20 walks and 40 RBI. Tommy Edman is 14-for-46 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Harrison Bader: day-to-day (illness), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (elbow), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

