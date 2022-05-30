Catholics in Quincy gather for outdoor Memorial Day Mass

QUINCY (WGEM) - Catholics from all five churches in Quincy gathered together at a Memorial Day Mass on Monday.

The service was hosted by Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish at Calvary Cemetery.

Father Tom Meyer said it was his first time presiding over the Mass.

He said the special Mass was to honor those who have gone before us.

“We all come here and remember our loved ones and first of all, especially our military men and women who have died for our country, remembering them and the sacrifices they made for our country. But also remembering those who are buried here,” Meyer said.

Meyer said the annual Memorial Day Mass is one of the few times Catholics from the different churches across Quincy come together to pray.

