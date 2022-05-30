Dry Memorial Day, but breezy and warm

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thankfully, we will have a dry Memorial Day. However, it will be warm and breezy again. Then, we will have a chance of storms tomorrow.

With some upper-level clouds over the area, the day starts off on the partly cloudy side. However, I am expecting those clouds to clear out as we head into the afternoon taking us over to a mostly sunny sky. Daytime highs will reach into the upper 80s, which is above normal for this time of year. If you have any outdoor activities planned, such as a BBQ or picnic, a quick heads up to you as it is going to be breezy. Winds will come out of the south sustained at about 15 to 20 mph, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. By tonight, we will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the low 70s.

The main focus of the forecast though remains on an approaching cold front and the chance for some strong to severe storms tomorrow. By tomorrow morning, a line of showers and thunderstorms will be headed our way. As they approach the Tri-States, most of the rain will fizzle out. However, a few showers may make it into the far northwestern tier. Including Clark and Scotland County in Missouri and Lee County in Iowa. It looks like the cold front will then stall just outside of the area, stopping its southern progress for a while. It is then expected to enter the northwestern tier in the afternoon. Then it will continue its way through the Tri-States through the afternoon, evening and early nighttime hours. We will have an unstable airmass in place, which means a few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. The storms look to start off scattered, with hail and damaging winds being possible. After some time, the scattered storms will turn into clusters and line segments. At that point, the main threat would be damaging wind gusts. While the tornado threat looks low, a brief tornado or two is not out of the question.

Some good news though for us, is that the trend over the last several models is showing a faster cold front that is positioned further southeastward when storms develop. If this trend continues, the severe weather threat would shift a little further southeast. We will let you know if this trend continues. For the time being, we all will need to remain weather alert tomorrow.

Tomorrow afternoon and evening, please stay weather alert. (maxuser | WGEM)

