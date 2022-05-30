Advertisement

Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in three states that is potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries.

Federal health officials say there have been 17 hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The vaccine-preventable liver infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far.

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.

Most of the illnesses were reported between March 28 to April 30, but hepatitis A symptoms can last up to two months.

If consumers purchased or froze any of the strawberries, the FDA says they should be thrown away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

430 S. 7th Street.
No charges to be filed against boy police say started Quincy fire
Contestants get ready to throw a bag as part of the cornhole tournament.
Local bar helps raise money for Quincy Public Library
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 39
QND Raiders Keep Their Winning Streak Alive On The IHSA Diamond
QND Girls Soccer Clinch 6th State Title
Phoebe the dog alerted her owners to an intruder inside the house.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Dog alerts family to intruder inside home

Latest News

As drivers return home, officials caution of fatigue
As travelers return home from vacation, officials urge caution when dealing with faitigue
Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, and some analysts say it...
Gas prices may not fall until August or later
Working together, three police officers used their quick thinking to save a 2-year-old girl who...
Caught on camera: Officers save toddler’s life during traffic stop
Working together, the three officers provided first aid to the choking 2-year-old.
Quick-thinking police officers save choking toddler's life