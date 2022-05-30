Hospital Report: May 30, 2022
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
There are no deaths to report today
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Brandon & Hannah Meyer of Quincy, IL..girl
Casey & Ashley Cornwell of Mendon, Il..boy
Kristan Greving of Quincy, IL...boy
Austin & Morgan McDonald of Augusta, IL..boy
Seth & Andrea Leezer of Quincy, IL...boy
Christopher Burnbridge & Morgan Puterbaugh Pittsfield, IL...girl
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.