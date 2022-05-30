Advertisement

Hospital Report: May 30, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

There are no deaths to report today

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Brandon & Hannah Meyer of Quincy, IL..girl

Casey & Ashley Cornwell of Mendon, Il..boy

Kristan Greving of Quincy, IL...boy

Austin & Morgan McDonald of Augusta, IL..boy

Seth & Andrea Leezer of Quincy, IL...boy

Christopher Burnbridge & Morgan Puterbaugh Pittsfield, IL...girl

