Keokuk National Cemetery Memorial Day service returns

KEOKUK, Iowa. (WGEM) - After two years of virtual services, the Keokuk National Cemetery held an in-person Memorial Day event to honor the fallen.

The service featured patriotic music by McNamara’s Band, a wreath-laying ceremony on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a salute to the fallen. Around 200 people attended.

“I don’t miss these events. They are too important with the way our country is going today. I think we had quite a few people out here today. That’s good,” Attendee Sandy Morgan said.

There were many guest speakers including Mayor Kathie Mahoney, Iowa State Representative Christina Bohannah and the Department of Iowa Auxiliary President Doris Jackson.

American Legion Post #41 Commander Dustin Cackley talked about 13 service members who died in Afghanistan last year and why it is important the community remembers them.

“They died sharing even the possibility of the freedom that we enjoy in this country. I felt like that needed to be highlighted,” Cackley said.

Volunteers also placed American flags on 4,762 graves on Thursday.

Veterans said coming together as a community meant a lot.

“One thing that’s probably as meaningful of anything to me is when I get to come out and see some of my veteran friends, people that I’ve served with or know from the military,” said Iowa State Representative Martin Graber.

Volunteers also placed a wreath on Private First Class John F. Thorson’s grave. He was awarded a medal of honor for serving in an attack on the Philippine Islands during World War II. He was an automatic-rifle man in the army who sacrificed himself to protect his comrades.

“Enjoy your freedoms. Enjoy the picnics and parades and barbeques. But never ever forget that the freedom that you enjoy to do that came with a price,” Cackley said.

