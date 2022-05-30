Mark Twain Lake Jellystone Park attracts hundreds for Memorial Day weekend

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Mark Twain Lake Jellystone Park had over 800 visitors from all over the Tri-States during Memorial Day weekend which filled up the campgrounds.

Veterans, public service employees and scouts were invited to enjoy the weekend packed with activities, including a memorial parade.

The Water Zone, which officials say is a staple in Monroe City, has many new attractions too. Site managers hope these attractions will draw more tourists throughout the season.

“We have a lot of renovations that were completed over here at the Water Zone,” said Mark Twain Lake Jellystone Park General Manager Jamie Campbell. “Last year, the new store fronts were not open and this year they are, with the exception of the Tiki Bar which is coming. And, we are in the process of getting the liquor license finalized.”

Site manager Jamie Campbell said they just renovated their wave pool which has bigger waves.

She says COVID brought more visitors to the site than ever before, And now, weekends throughout the season are booking fast.

