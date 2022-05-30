Memorial Day bicycle ride raises money cancer patients

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Around 50 cyclists pedaled almost 40 miles from Hannibal to Palmyra early Monday morning to raise awareness and money for the James E. Cary Cancer Center. The Memorial Day ride honors Charlotte Goldinger who passed away from leukemia in 2016. Friends and relatives said Goldinger was a stellar cyclist, racking up over 1,000 miles every year including her last year of life.

Ella Goldinger, Charlotte Goldinger’s granddaughter, was one of many relatives there to support the cause.

She said this year, instead of cycling, she stayed back at one of the bike stops to talk to cyclists so she could learn about Charlotte vicariously through her bike friends.

“This is just a way to get all the people that knew her, that loved her, that formed memories with her, all together once again and maybe meet new people and share stories with them,” Ella Goldinger said.

Todd Goldinger, Charlotte Goldinger’s son, was also there at the pit stop.

“The people that are riding here are people that she rode with at the bike club in Quincy,” Todd Goldinger said. “She just became real good friends with those people and they continue to ride to help celebrate and honor her.”

Chris Fountain was one of Charlotte Goldinger’s cycling friends. He said he has great admiration for her love of pedaling.

“The day we found out she had acute myeloid disorder, she was on a bike ride,” Fountain said.

Organizer Cathy Whitley was also a friend of Charlotte Goldinger. She said this event has become an annual tradition to honor Charlotte Goldinger and assist those dealing with cancer.

“It’s about giving a donation to the cancer center for people that can’t afford like gas, and like medical supplies and medicine so it goes into a fund,” said Whitley.

Whitley said the proceeds will be presented as a check to the James E. Cancer Center in July. She said the Goldingers will also be making a donation.

They plan to have another Memorial Day bike ride next year.

