Reconstruction crews investigate 12th and Locust crash

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police are investigating a crash near 12th and Locust in Quincy.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area during the investigation.

Police said the intersection at 12th and Locust would be closed for several hours Monday beginning at 10 a.m.

A witness said a red truck crashed into a minivan around 8:30 a.m.

Damage to the JL Scrap Metals building. (WGEM)

Quincy Police confirmed that the red truck also crashed into the JL Scrap Metals building at 30th and Locust prior to the crash at 12th and Locust.

The Quincy Police Department, Adams County Ambulance, and the Quincy Fire Department responded to the scene.

