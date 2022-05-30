Reigning Western Big Six player of the year de-commits from University of New Orleans

QUINCY (WGEM) - Earlier this afternoon, according to Jeremiah Talton’s Twitter, he is de-committing from the University of New Orleans.

He quotes in his Twitter post “It has not been easy making this decision, and I want to own up to my decisions as I have felt that I have rushed the process on picking a school to attend next year”

The former Blue Devil basketball star is QHS’s All-Time Leader in three pointer scoring, and averaged just under 20 points per game, while leading the Blue Devils to their first Sectional Title since the year 2000.

