Route U to close in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that Route U between Route 36 and Route C in Marion County will be closed from Tuesday through June 2.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day starting on Tuesday.

Route U will be closed due to pavement work.

MoDOT reported drivers will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert drivers, as all work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change

