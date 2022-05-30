Advertisement

As travelers return home from vacation, officials urge caution when dealing with faitigue

By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Authorities are urging those planning on returning home from Memorial Day Weekend travel to be careful as they hit the road Monday.

A joint study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Center on Sleep Disorders found that drivers are three times more likely to crash if fatigued.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Justin Dunn said that traffic fatalities are down by at least 4% so far this year, but are still urging people to take caution.

He said it’s important drivers lessen any distractions that could put themselves or others in danger. He said those feeling tired not ignore how their body is feeling.

“Make sure you know, you get your proper rest before you get behind the wheel, he said. “If you are fatigued, make sure you pull off the side of the roadway and get some caffeine, do some jumping jacks, run around your car, whatever it takes to get yourself woke up so that you are a safe driver.”

He said a fatigued driver has the same tendencies as a distracted or impaired driver, as they might weave or go across lanes, risking their and others lives.

