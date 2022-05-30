Weather Alert Tuesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for Tuesday late in the afternoon through early evening. Tuesday will start off on the quiet side, although it will be breezy. We do expect wind gusts up to 35 mile per hour. Gradually increasing cloud cover throughout the day on Tuesday is expected. We will be watching portions of central and western Missouri for severe weather to develop Tuesday late in the day. The potential for strong to severe storms does exist in the Tri-State area and currently we are at a level 2 risk assessment with 5 being the highest. The threats that we are concerned with are damaging wind, damaging hail, and brief tornadoes. Right now it looks as if the timing of any storms that do develop and rise to the severe side would be between 3 PM and 9 PM Tuesday. There may be some lingering showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Wednesday you will also notice a significantly cooler air with daytime high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up as we head toward next weekend. Friday expect partly sunny skies to sunny skies and daytime high temperatures in the mid 70s. Both Saturday and Sunday there are scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms and daytime high temperatures near 80.

