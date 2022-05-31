Advertisement

Additional charges expected following fatal Memorial Day crash

12th and Locust
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police reported that additional charges are expected as soon as Tuesday following Monday’s fatal crash at 12th and Locust.

Breeden Wike, who police said is still in the hospital with serious injuries, was charged Monday with reckless driving and disobeying a traffic light following a crash that killed a 39-year-old woman.

Police reported that Breeden Wike was traveling west on Locust in a red Ford truck just before 9:30 a.m. when he ran the red light at 12th Street and struck a blue SUV that was traveling south on 12th Street.

Police said that Wike also crashed into the Central Metals Recycling building at 30th and Locust prior to the crash at 12th and Locust.

Police reported the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours Monday while the Illinois State Police reconstructed the crash.

The Quincy Police Department, Adams County Ambulance, and the Quincy Fire Department responded to the scene.

