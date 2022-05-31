Advertisement

Boating accidents happen the most around this time of year, what you can do to stay safe

Families and friends packed the Blackjack Marina in Perry, Missouri this Memorial Day. Boaters and officials said there are tips you need to remember to keep yourself and your family safe while out on the water.(WGEM)
By Charity Bell
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PERRY, Mo (WGEM) - The 4th of July, along with Memorial Day and Labor Day, typically account for more than one-third of all boating-related accidents and fatalities according to the American Boating Association. Boaters and officials said there are tips you need to remember to keep yourself and your family safe while out on the water.

Families and friends packed the Blackjack Marina in Perry, Missouri this Memorial Day. Brent Drebenstedt said pulling out the boat is a holiday tradition for his family.

“We try to go boating as much as we can through the summer and usually this kicks it off.”

And he wants to make sure they’re prepared when they do.

“Make sure there’s plenty of life jackets on,” Drebenstedt said.

Missouri Highway Patrol Marine Division Master Sgt. William Koch said Memorial Day is the day most people are getting back out on the water.

“So they need to make sure that they inspect their safety equipment on their boats. They need to make sure their life jackets are not dry rot,” Koch said.

Koch said if they are, toss them out and get new ones.

“Sometimes they go bad over the wintertime as well and then also just make sure none of their safety equipment has been misplaced,” Koch said.

He said boaters traveling too close to the shoreline or with an obstructed view are common mistakes he sees, and they can be dangerous

“You need to stay out towards the center of the lake, that way if you meet a boat out where the view is obstructed, you have more area to maneuver to avoid a collision,”

And always expect the unexpected.

Anticipating what that other vessel may or may not do and you need to be prepared to move to avoid a collision. Obviously you have to pay very close attention when you’re on the water, more so than when you’re on the road in my opinion cause there’s no lanes out here,” Koch said.

“With the wind and stuff today people drift and you just got to be courteous, try to help people out when they are drifting away and just give them room. That’s basically the biggest thing is just try to make sure that everybody’s got plenty of room,” Drebenstedt said.

Koch responds to a number of boating emergencies. He said luckily there were no local accidents reported this Memorial Day and holiday weekend.

Koch said just like on the road, on the water, you cannot drive a boat while intoxicated. He’s out there enforcing those laws. He said operating boats while drunk is a contributing factor to the crashes he responds to.

