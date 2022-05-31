Advertisement

Fort Madison Public Library starts new summer reading program

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa. (WGEM) - There’s a new summer reading program at the Fort Madison Public Library and they want the whole community to get involved.

This year’s theme is “Read beyond the beaten path,” which centers around books and activities related to the outdoors.

Toddlers and anyone up to 18 years old can read books and win prizes throughout the summer.

Library Director Sarah Clendineng said the program encourages families to come into the library and ensure children don’t fall behind academically.

“Studies have shown that reading during the summer can help, and not just in reading, but across all subjects can help to minimize how much catching that is done back at the beginning of the school year,” Clendineng said.

Clendineng said the program is also open to adults. It encourages them to read books outside of their typical genre.

They can enter drawings for themed prize baskets, including an ice cream party and bird feeder theme.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12th and Locust
One fatality in 12th and Locust crash
12th and Locust crash
Felony charge expected following fatal Memorial Day crash
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
Severe storms may develop on Tuesday
Weather Alert Tuesday
One tri-state mom is doing what she can to make sure no one else has to go through the pain her...
Tri-state mom spreads melanoma cancer awareness after son’s death

Latest News

Layoff of Gamesa employees in Fort Madison to have economic impact
Layoff of Gamesa employees in Fort Madison to have economic impact
GermanFest returning to Quincy
GermanFest returning to Quincy
Fort Madison Public Library starts new summer reading program
Fort Madison Public Library starts new summer reading program
Online nursing courses offered to educate healthcare officials about rural care
Online nursing courses offered to educate healthcare officials about rural care
Illinois nursing home rate reform plan signed into law
Illinois nursing home rate reform plan signed into law