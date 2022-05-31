Fort Madison Public Library starts new summer reading program

FORT MADISON, Iowa. (WGEM) - There’s a new summer reading program at the Fort Madison Public Library and they want the whole community to get involved.

This year’s theme is “Read beyond the beaten path,” which centers around books and activities related to the outdoors.

Toddlers and anyone up to 18 years old can read books and win prizes throughout the summer.

Library Director Sarah Clendineng said the program encourages families to come into the library and ensure children don’t fall behind academically.

“Studies have shown that reading during the summer can help, and not just in reading, but across all subjects can help to minimize how much catching that is done back at the beginning of the school year,” Clendineng said.

Clendineng said the program is also open to adults. It encourages them to read books outside of their typical genre.

They can enter drawings for themed prize baskets, including an ice cream party and bird feeder theme.

