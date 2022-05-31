Advertisement

GermanFest returning to Quincy

By Clare Edlund
May. 31, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - All things German-heritage are coming to Quincy again this weekend, after a two-year hiatus.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, GermanFest will kickoff with live music, German food, beer, dancers and activities for all ages.

The festivities will continue on through about 11 p.m. Saturday.

The festival will be held in South Park and of course, organizers say, you’re invited, no matter your heritage.

“Many people from Germany came and settled in this area,” said organizer Signe Oakley. “So I think it’s kind of a chance for these people to get back to their German roots.”

Oakley said they are thrilled to bring back GermanFest to help support both Quincy High School and Quincy Notre Dame’s German programs and choir trips. Also for Quincy University to raise funds for a soccer and choir trip to Germany.

